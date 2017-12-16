Fire destroys two-story Lisle home

LISLE — Two people are in serious condition after fire destroyed their two-story home Saturday morning.

A passerby called 911 at 8:40 a.m. Saturday after they saw flames from the Dumoulin Avenue home. Two adults and four children were inside of the home when the flames broke out, according to Keith Krestan, Lisle-Woodridge District Fire Chief.

The family had opened a second-floor window and were escaping when firefighters arrived.

“Our initial response was approximately 26 firefighters, two truck companies, four engine companies, a couple of medic companies and some chief officers for assistance,” Krestan said.

Lisle-Woodbridge firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes. Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.