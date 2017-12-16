× Car hits pedestrian, crashes into Burger King

CHICAGO — A car crashed into a pedestrian on the West Side, then into a Burger King restaurant.

It happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West Chicago Avenue, in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

A man who was a passenger in the car, says the 29-year-old driver lost control after being cut off by another vehicle. That vehicle fled the scene.

The 36-year-old pedestrian was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital is in stable condition.

The driver was not cited.