A slight warm-up is on the way
-
Last warm weekend for awhile; Cold air blasts in next week
-
Wintry temps for much of the week; warm-up on the way
-
9,000 winter coats given away to Chicago children in need
-
Puerto Rican students displaced by Hurricane Maria enroll at Chicago Public Schools
-
Around Town checks out 42nd Street
-
-
Republicans in House and Senate strike a deal on tax bill
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm weekend, slight cooldown this week
-
PHOTOS: Chicago’s 1st snowfall of the season
-
Salmon lice causing problems for salmon industry
-
Tropical Storm Nate to threaten Gulf Coast this weekend
-
-
Longest late-season string of 90s in 147 years of observations here ends after 7-days of back- to-back 90s; Wednesday’s low 70s a 15 to 20° pullback from Tuesday—but more typical of late Sept; 2nd cool push could mean “lake-effect” showers Friday; new warm-up next week
-
Chicago police officer, volunteers help veteran renovate his newsstand
-
Midday Fix: Friendsgiving entertaining tips