CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, in Englewood Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred about 3:40 p.m. in the 5600 hundred block of South Emerald Avenue.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was in critical condition when they arrived on scene. She was later pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old man, who was shot in the leg, self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital. He is in stable condition.

No suspects are in custody.