Why is Chicago so cloudy in the winter?

Three factors account for the considerable amount of cloudiness in winter: winter days are short, the winter sun is low on the horizon so wintertime solar heating is weak; and winter air masses favor more cloudiness than summer. That’s the triple whammy we experience in winter: short days, poor insolation and lots of clouds. Daylight in the winter averages 9.5 hours per day, whereas in summer average it’s 14.5 hours. The angle of sunlight is also much more oblique in winter, so sunshine tends to reflect off existing cloud cover, rather than heat the air. Cold-season weather processes favor horizontal layers of clouds that sometimes blanket the sky for days. Clouds build vertically in summer and usually cover less of the sky.