Tickets FAQ: ‘Man of the People’ with Pat Tomasulo

HOW DO I GET TICKETS TO THE SHOW

Tickets are available on the website at manofthepeople.tv/tickets

HOW MUCH ARE TICKETS?

Tickets are FREE! They are non-transferable and not for sale or resale. Ticket reservations are made through this website only. We do not deal with third-party ticket vendors or allow reservations to be sold/transferred. If you paid for your reservation or obtained one outside of this website, then your reservation is invalid and refused entry. TICKETS ARE FREE.

WHERE DOES MAN OF THE PEOPLE TAPE?

WGN-TV Studios 2501 West Bradley Place Chicago, IL 60618

WHO CAN I CONTACT WITH QUESTIONS.

Please email all questions and inquiries to manofthepeopletickets@wgntv.com

WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE TWO TICKET TYPES? The General Admission – Guaranteed Seating tickets get you a seat in the studio just off the set and in some cases right on the set. The General Admission – Stand-By seating still gets you seating in the studio, but you may be seated in the back of the studio and may be obstructed by cameras and crew.

WHAT IF SOMEONE CANCELS?

Reservation holders do sometimes cancel their bookings up until the day of the event, resulting in more tickets becoming available. Please continue to check back for your desired date.

DO WE HAVE TO HAVE A WAITLIST?

Yes, Once the General Admission – Guaranteed Seating tickets are sold out there is a wait list for these tickets only. There is no waitlist for General Admission – Stand By tickets.

HOW MANY TICKETS CAN I RESERVE? There is a limit of four tickets per reservation. Individuals may attend once every three months.

WHAT IS THE MINIMUM AGE TO ATTEND THE SHOW? All guests must be at least 18 years old to attend. A government-issued photo ID is required for admission for all guests.

CAN I WALK UP AND ATTEND THE TAPING NO. We can not accomondate walk-ups. If you are unable to register and want to attend, please contact us at manofthepeopletickets@wgntv.com.

IS THE RESERVATION EMAIL MY TICKET? NO. You will receive a ticket via email. The person who booked the reservation DOES NOT need to check in first. Each person must show a government issued Photo ID at check in.

WHERE IS THE BEST PLACE TO PARK? WGN-TV has its own parking lot. Audience members may park in the lot in the designated areas.

WHAT TIME SHOULD I ARRIVE? We will begin checking in the audience at 11:30am. All ticket holders must be checked in by 12:30p. No exceptions.

CAN I BRING ALONG A BAG? Backpacks, briefcases, luggage, and shopping bags are not permitted inside the Station. Small bags (purses) will be allowed to be brought into the studio. We recommend leaving all bags in your vehicle.

IS THERE A SECURITY SCREENING? Yes, you will be required to pass through a metal detector before entering WGN. Please let us know beforehand if you have a medical condition that will prevent you from doing so.

DO I REALLY NEED TO PRINT MY TICKET? The short answer is no. Eventbrite also provides a ticketing app we can scan to check you in. There is a good deal of information on your ticket, and it is always preferred that you print that ticket so that you have access to that info in your hands. If you absolutely can’t print it off, don’t worry, we can look you up in our scanners using your ID. Printing your ticket is not required to attend an event, unless otherwise stated on your e-ticket.

DO I REALLY NEED AN ID? You most certainly do! We match the name on the ticket to the name on the ID, and also to the name in our system that is assigned to the ticket. This helps us eliminate fraud. We must also check for age restrictions. We want to know you are who you say you are.

WHAT AM I ALLOWED TO WEAR? Please dress nicely. You may be on camera! We recommend “mom approved attire” like business casual or upscale/trendy attire. You may be on camera! We recommend wearing bright colors, no black or white. We do not allow anyone to wear beachwear, or t-shirts with large logos. In fact most logo wear is discouraged. Groups coordinating outfits may not be allowed. We reserve the right to deny entrance to anyone inappropriately dressed.

MAY I BRING FOOD AND DRINKS IN THE STATION? No. We ask all the audience to eat before arriving at WGN. There are vending machines available, but we can not allow outside food to be brought into the station.

HOW IS THE AUDIENCE SEATED? First VIP will be brought into the studio. Next Guaranteed ticket holders are seated. Finally the standby ticket holders will fill in the seats. Once the general admission seating is filled we will seat remaining Stand by in the back of the studio and may include standing room only. Please keep in mind that we overbook the show with the standby seating. If you have a ticket you will be admitted to the show.

Seats may be assigned at the discretion of the audience staff only. You may not select or change your seating arrangements without permission.

WILL I BE ABLE TO SIT WITH MY ENTIRE PARTY?

We try our best, but unfortunately we cannot guarantee your entire party will sit together.

IS THERE WHEEL CHAIR ACCESS?

YES. We can accommodate for wheel chair access. If you or anyone in your party is handicapped, please be sure to let us know when we email to offer you tickets. We ask that we be notified of all special needs at least three days before your show date. You can contact us via email at manofthepeopletickets@wgntv.com

IS THERE ANYTHING THAT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO BRING TO THE SHOW?

You are not allowed to bring any CAMERAS, sharp objects, knitting needles, mace, weapons, knives, and/or scissors. Think airport security: if you can’t take it into the airport, it is not allowed at WGN. Cell phones with cameras are okay, but must be completely turned off before entering the staiton. We do not hold any belongings and are not responsible for any items that are confiscated!

AM I ALLOWED TO TAKE PICTURES?

Again, photographs of any kind are not permitted in the Studio. Enjoy the show! Have some fun!

HOW LONG DOES THE SHOW LAST?

Tapings usually last between 60-90 minutes. Once entering the Studio, guests are required to stay for the duration of the taping.

WHO ARE THE GUESTS ON THE SHOW AND WHEN WILL THE SHOW AIR?

These details change on a daily basis. We do not release any of this information until the day of your show. You will find out when you come to the studio. The show is taped on Friday with the intention to air Saturday evening. Pat will definitely be here.

CAN I MEET PAT AND (INSERT CELEBRITY NAME HERE)?

Unfortunately, we can not arrange meet-and-greets for Pat, or any performers, show hosts, athletes, etc. They are all doing a job, and their days are very busy. We’d love to be able to set something like that up, but there simply isn’t additional time for them to meet with everyone who’d like to do so.

CAN I BRING PAT A GIFT?

NO, we are sorry. Pat has too much stuff. If you wish to give him a gift please mail or ship to him at WGN-TV. No gifts may be handed personally to Pat at any time.

IT’S A COMEDY SHOW, CAN I HECKLE PAT AND THE GUEST?

Generally, NO. The show is only a half hour. If Pat asks you a question directly then the gloves are off, but remember there are rules to what you can say. Generally, if Pat asks you a question answer like your talking to your grandma so we don’t have to bleep out what you say.

WILL PAT EMBARRASS ME?

We have designated “select” or VIP seating and if you sit in these chairs you are fair game. You’ve been warned.

HOW DO I GET VIP OR SELECT SEATING?

Generally, these may be pre-arranged. Occasionally, the Producers or audience coordinators may offer you these seats. Rarely will you walk in and those seats be available.

I GOT TO GO!!! TO THE BATHROOM!

There will be no bathroom breaks during the show. Please use the bathroom prior to your entrance to the studio as directed by staff. We can’t have you wandering the hallways. Early exits are not permitted, except in the case of emergency. Once recording begins we cannot allow you to reenter the studio.

WILL PAT SIGN ANY AUTOGRAPHS?

Unfortunately, NO. Due to time constraints and the number of people we accommodate per show, Pat will be unable to provide anyone with autographs or hugs. Please do not bring any items to be signed with you to the show. However, each audience member will be given an autographed photo.

CAN I REQUEST A LARGE GROUP OF TICKETS?

Generally, due to production’s needs we limit the number of tickets requested to 4. Having multiple members of your party request tickets is totally fine, but your entire party may not be seated together. If you would like to bring a large group to a taping please contact manofthepeopletickets@wgntv.com

SHOW CANCELLATIONS If a show is cancelled due to inclement weather or for any other reason, you will be notified via e-mail or telephone by Man of the People Ticket coordinator. Man of the People does not refund travel fees and is not responsible for lost wages.

CAN I CHANGE THE DATE/EVENT I HAVE SUBMITTED FOR? Unfortunately, ticket registrations cannot be transferred to a different date. If you are unable to use your tickets please cancel your registration to free them up for someone else to attend.

MAY I DONATE MY TICKETS TO BE AUCTIONED?

NO. Tickets have no cash value, they are non-transferable, and may not be auctioned or sold. If you are looking for donation please email manofthepeopletickets@wgntv.com

WHAT’S THE LATEST I CAN ARRIVE?

We will not check any in or allow anyone to enter the station after 12:30PM. If you’re trying to plan the absolute latest you can arrive, you’re thinking about this the wrong way. If you may or may not show up, book a standby ticket. We will get every audience member in the studio who has a ticket and shows up.

Guests with Disabilities – Man of the People is committed to making tapings accessible to guests with disabilities. Accessible seating (including companion seating) and other accommodations are provided at all tapings. The availability of accessible seating cannot be assured if the number of audience members requiring accessible seating at a taping exceeds the allotted number of accessible seats. If you or anyone in your party requires an accommodation to attend the show because of a disability, please contact us as soon as possible after receiving your ticket confirmation by e-mail manofthepeopletickets@wgntv.com.

Man of the People does not provide assistive listening devices at tapings. Sign language interpreters and other appropriate auxiliary aids and services are also not provided. If a request is made at least three business days before the taping date (WGN will attempt to fulfill requests received with less than three days’ notice but there are no guarantees that late requests can be fulfilled).