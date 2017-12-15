Semi spills load of coffee creamer on Dan Ryan after crash; 4 injured

CHICAGO -- A car and a semi crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway, sending four people to the hospital -- and leaving the roadway covered with spilled coffee creamer.
It happened around 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the inbound lanes of the expressway at 59th Street.
The truck was hauling Coffee-Mate, when it hit a silver Chevrolet.
Three children, and one adult were injured in the accident.
According to a source, one of the children needed extrication and another was in a carseat.
But all were alert and in good condition.
IDOT shutdown the Dan Ryan for a few hours to sweep up multiple cases of Coffee-Mate.
It's not clear yet what led to the crash.