Salvation Army brings toys, Christmas meals to those in need

NORRIDGE -- A gym here has been transformed into a giant toy shop this week.

In the last two days, the Norridge Salvation Army has changed Christmas for over 300 families by loading them up with gifts and a full holiday dinner right down to the turkey.

Parents are even given boxes and gift paper so they can wrap the presents themselves. For those in need, the shop doesn't just allow them to have gifts to put under the tree but allows them to do it with some dignity.

The toy shop isn't exclusive to Norridge--the Salvation Army has them all over the city and suburbs this time of year.

If you'd like to know more about Salvation Army's Christmas Assistance program, you can head to www.salarmychicago.org.