Portis scores career-high 27 as Bulls beat Bucks 115-109

MILWAUKEE — Bobby Portis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls won their fifth consecutive game, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 115-109 on Friday night.

Chicago’s winning streak coincides with the return of Nikola Mirotic, who had 22 points. The Bulls’ center missed the beginning of the season due to facial fractures suffered in a fight with Portis.

Mirotic made a wildly off-balance 5-footer while being fouled and converted the free throw to give the Bulls a 112-107 lead with 1:07 to go.

Eric Bledsoe and Rashad Vaughn each missed a 3-pointer for Milwaukee in the final minute. Mirotic made three free throws in the final 13 seconds to seal the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks, who lost for just the third time in nine games. Khris Middleton also scored 29, while Bledsoe had 12 points and seven assists.

Portis hit a pair of foul shots to give Chicago the lead for good, 106-104, with 2:58 left. After a Milwaukee turnover, Mirotic drained a 3-pointer for a 109-104 lead with 2:42 to go.

Robin Lopez scored 18 points and Kris Dunn added 17 for the Bulls.

Vaughn hit a 3 and Middleton followed with a second-chance driving layup to give Milwaukee a 101-98 lead with 5:01 to play.

Milwaukee’s Thon Maker scored the final three points in the third quarter and the teams were tied 82-all heading into the fourth.

Jerian Grant hit a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in the second to give the Bulls a 59-58 halftime lead.