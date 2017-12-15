Police searching for suspect in child luring incident on South Side

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted child luring incident in the South Shore neighborhood.
A 10- year- old girl told police it happened yesterday at 71st and East End avenue. She was walking home from school when he asked if she wanted to go to a candy store.
She ignored him. He grabbed her arm, she kicked him and ran.
She found her dad and the suspect ran off.
Police say he was wearing a hood, had a mark under his left eye and wore a mask with graphic teeth on it.
41.765902 -87.584006