Police searching for suspect in child luring incident on South Side

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted child luring incident in the South Shore neighborhood.

A 10- year- old girl told police it happened yesterday at 71st and East End avenue. She was walking home from school when he asked if she wanted to go to a candy store.

She ignored him. He grabbed her arm, she kicked him and ran.

She found her dad and the suspect ran off.

Police say he was wearing a hood, had a mark under his left eye and wore a mask with graphic teeth on it.