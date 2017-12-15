× NW Indiana restaurant closed after customer finds cocaine in order

GRIFFITH, Ind. — A fast food restaurant in Northwest Indiana will remain closed, until police figure out how drugs wound up in a customer’s order.

The Griffith Town Council voted to allow the business license suspension to stand for “Broad Street Gyros” — located at 105 N Broad St.

A customer discovered cocaine in her take home order last month, and called police.

She became suspicious when someone from the restaurant called and tried to get the bag back, even offering to pick it up.

Charges have yet to be filed.