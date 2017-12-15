Mom says airline forced her to throw out breast milk

MESA, AZ. — A mom from Arizona says she was forced to ditch her breast milk at the airport – after gate agents tried to charge her $150 to check it.

The woman was flying American Airlines from Boston to Phoenix with her husband and son.

They had purchased basic economy tickets, which limits passengers to one carry-on .

There are exemptions to the limit which is supposed to include strollers, diaper bags, breast pumps and breast-milk containers.

The woman says she and her husband were told the cooler wasn’t exempt.