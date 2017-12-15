With a re-positioned jet stream carrying Pacific air across the continental U.S., milder temperatures are expected to arrive Saturday, and continue into Thursday of next week. Highs through the period are forecast to average about 9 degrees above normal, producing six straight days of 40-degree or higher readings. Weak disturbances in this otherwise benign weather pattern may bring spotty light rain Sunday afternoon and evening, and a few sprinkles Monday night. Polar air is likely to return for the end of the week. Computer guidance has been consistent in redeveloping a below normal temperature pattern heading into the Christmas weekend, with a large ridge of warm air along the West coast, bucking the jet stream into a strong northwest flow of polar air across the Great Lakes region.
Milder temperatures to extend through midweek
-
Pattern to maintain our string of mild days
-
Cold air arrives; Snow possible by week’s end
-
Milder air arrives ahead of weekend chill
-
Warmest day of November, 2017 expected Friday
-
Season’s first flakes may fall Saturday
-
-
Chilly weekend to follow season’s first snow
-
Mild temperatures into Monday; shower, too
-
Halloween weather to be a chilling experience
-
Pacific air holds through Monday with mild days and cool nights—but big changes follow; a buckling jet stream is to send frigid early season arctic air crashing southward across a huge swath of the U.S. Lower 48; flurries could fly by mid next week
-
Chance of thunderstorms across the Chicago area overnight into Saturday forenoon
-
-
Damp, chilly weather to continue Tuesday
-
Last warm weekend for awhile; Cold air blasts in next week
-
More warmth on the way after modest cool-down