Milder temperatures to extend through midweek

With a re-positioned jet stream carrying Pacific air across the continental U.S., milder temperatures are expected to arrive Saturday, and continue into Thursday of next week. Highs through the period are forecast to average about 9 degrees above normal, producing six straight days of 40-degree or higher readings. Weak disturbances in this otherwise benign weather pattern may bring spotty light rain Sunday afternoon and evening, and a few sprinkles Monday night. Polar air is likely to return for the end of the week. Computer guidance has been consistent in redeveloping a below normal temperature pattern heading into the Christmas weekend, with a large ridge of warm air along the West coast, bucking the jet stream into a strong northwest flow of polar air across the Great Lakes region.