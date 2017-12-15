Midday Fix: Kessel Run steak hash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Frank Georgacopoulos

Southern Belles Pancake House

www.southernbellespancakes.com/

“Kessel Run” Steak Hash

For a spicier dish, add additional seeded and minced chili peppers. Use kitchen gloves to protect your hands while mincing and seeding the chilies, as they contain oils that may irritate your skin.

Ingredients:

3 Tbs unsalted butter

1 large red potato, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch chunks

1/4 cup water

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 small green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 small tomato diced

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 jalapeno chili, seeded and finely chopped

2 cups cooked, grilled steak

salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

2 Tbs olive oil

4 eggs

Directions:

Sauté the vegetables. Preheat an oven to 200F. In a large fry pan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the potato and water. Cover and cook until the potato is almost tender and the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Add the onion, bell pepper, chili, sliced mushroom, and diced tomato. Cook, stirring often, until the vegetables soften, about 5 minutes. Add the skirt steak (any of your choosing, I prefer skirt) and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and divide the hash among individual plates. In a large fry pan over medium heat, warm the olive oil. Working with 1 egg at a time, break the eggs into the pan, cover and reduce the heat to low. Cook until the eggs reach the desired level of doneness, about 3 minutes. Place 1 egg on top of each serving of hash and serve immediately. Serves 4.

Recipe courtesy: Chef Frank Georgacopoulos

Yoda Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup packed chopped curly kale

1 cup packed baby spinach

2 Tbs fresh ginger

1 whole Avocado

1 cup no sugar added 100% apple juice

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a blender in the order listed then blend until very smooth and serve.

Note:

This smoothie makes great smoothie packs. Combine kale, spinach, and avocado in baggies then freeze. When ready to drink, dump contents of one baggie into a blender, add juice, and then blend until smooth.

Recipe courtesy: Chef Frank Georgacopoulos