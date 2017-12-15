Lunchbreak: Recipes for Holiday Guests with Special Dietary Needs

Sarah Beth Tanner, culinary manager at Urban Accents

Urban Accents has partnered with I Heart Keenwah to provide viewers with tips and recipes for serving holiday guests with special dietary needs – vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free.

Maple Cranberry Quinoa Stuffed Squash –

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 whole butternut squash, halved lengthwise, seeds removed

2 Tbsp olive oil

3 ½ Tbsp Urban Accents Vermont Maple Grill DryGlaze

1 stick celery, diced

1 onion, diced

4 cups white mushrooms, diced

2 granny smith apples cored, peeled, and diced

1 cup dried cranberries, rehydrated in water and drained

1 ½ cups I Heart Keenwah Toasted White Quinoa, cooked

sea salt and black pepper to taste

¼ cup pecan halves, toasted (optional)

1 Tbsp parsley, chopped (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the butternut squashes in half and rub the cut side with olive oil. Sprinkle cut sides of squash with 2-1/2 Tbsp Urban Accents Vermont Grill DryGlaze. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and spoon out most of flesh into a bowl. While the squashes are baking, sauté celery, onion, mushrooms and 1 Tablespoon DryGlaze in olive oil for 5 minutes on medium heat. Combine the squash flesh with quinoa, cranberries and mushroom-onion-apple mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Refill the butternut squashes with mixture. Top with whole pecans and parsley, if desired.

Recipes on display – not cooked during segment

Kale Salad with Maple Balsamic Dressing

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 cup kale, ribs removed, chopped

2 cup mixed greens

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup I Heart Keenwah Toasted White Quinoa, cooked

Maple Candied Pecans

1 cup pecans, whole

2 Tbsp. vegan butter, melted

1 Tbsp Urban Accents Vermont Grill Dryglaze

Maple Balsamic Dressing

2 Tbsp Urban Accents Vermont Grill Dryglaze

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp extra-vigin olive oil

Directions

Maple Candied Pecans

Preheat oven to 300°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread pecans on top. In a small bowl, mix butter and Dryglaze. Pour over pecans and toss to coat well. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring halfway. Set aside to cool.

Fig Balsamic Dressing

Whisk all ingredients together well.

Salad

Toss kale and greens in a large serving bowl. Top with candied pecans and toasted quinoa. Drizzle with dressing just before serving. If serving to non-vegans, top with crumbled goat cheese.

Apple Pecan Quinoa Crumble

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

Mulled Cider Apple Filling

1/2 gallon Apple Cider

3 Tbsp Urban Accents Mulling Spices

1 cup sugar

8 apples cored, peeled, and sliced

1 cup fresh cranberries

2 Tablespoons corn starch

Quinoa Pecan Crumble

1/2 cup I Heart Keenwah Toasted Quinoa Flakes, Unsweetened

1/2 cup raw pecans

1/2 cup vegan butter

pinch of flaky sea salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 Tbs non-dairy milk

Directions