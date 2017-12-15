Lunchbreak: Recipes for Holiday Guests with Special Dietary Needs

Sarah Beth Tanner, culinary manager at Urban Accents
Urban Accents has partnered with I Heart Keenwah to provide viewers with tips and recipes for serving holiday guests with special dietary needs – vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free.
Maple Cranberry Quinoa Stuffed Squash –
Serves 4-6
Ingredients:
2 whole butternut squash, halved lengthwise, seeds removed
2 Tbsp olive oil
3 ½ Tbsp Urban Accents Vermont Maple Grill DryGlaze
1 stick celery, diced
1 onion, diced
4 cups white mushrooms, diced
2 granny smith apples cored, peeled, and diced
1 cup dried cranberries, rehydrated in water and drained
1 ½ cups I Heart Keenwah Toasted White Quinoa, cooked
sea salt and black pepper to taste
¼ cup pecan halves, toasted (optional)
1 Tbsp parsley, chopped (optional)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut the butternut squashes in half and rub the cut side with olive oil. Sprinkle cut sides of squash with 2-1/2 Tbsp Urban Accents Vermont Grill DryGlaze.
- Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and spoon out most of flesh into a bowl.
- While the squashes are baking, sauté celery, onion, mushrooms and 1 Tablespoon DryGlaze in olive oil for 5 minutes on medium heat.
- Combine the squash flesh with quinoa, cranberries and mushroom-onion-apple mixture.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Refill the butternut squashes with mixture. Top with whole pecans and parsley, if desired.
Recipes on display – not cooked during segment
Kale Salad with Maple Balsamic Dressing
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
2 cup kale, ribs removed, chopped
2 cup mixed greens
1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
¼ cup I Heart Keenwah Toasted White Quinoa, cooked
Maple Candied Pecans
1 cup pecans, whole
2 Tbsp. vegan butter, melted
1 Tbsp Urban Accents Vermont Grill Dryglaze
Maple Balsamic Dressing
2 Tbsp Urban Accents Vermont Grill Dryglaze
2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 Tbsp extra-vigin olive oil
Directions
Maple Candied Pecans
- Preheat oven to 300°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread pecans on top.
- In a small bowl, mix butter and Dryglaze. Pour over pecans and toss to coat well.
- Bake for 20 minutes, stirring halfway. Set aside to cool.
Fig Balsamic Dressing
- Whisk all ingredients together well.
Salad
- Toss kale and greens in a large serving bowl. Top with candied pecans and toasted quinoa. Drizzle with dressing just before serving. If serving to non-vegans, top with crumbled goat cheese.
Apple Pecan Quinoa Crumble
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
Mulled Cider Apple Filling
1/2 gallon Apple Cider
3 Tbsp Urban Accents Mulling Spices
1 cup sugar
8 apples cored, peeled, and sliced
1 cup fresh cranberries
2 Tablespoons corn starch
Quinoa Pecan Crumble
1/2 cup I Heart Keenwah Toasted Quinoa Flakes, Unsweetened
1/2 cup raw pecans
1/2 cup vegan butter
pinch of flaky sea salt
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 Tbs non-dairy milk
Directions
- Prepare the cider as directed. For best flavor, allow to steep in refrigerator overnight. Strain.
- Core, peel, and slice the apples. Add apples and cranberries to a stockpot and cover with mulled cider. Add water to cover, if needed.
- Bring mulled cider, apples and cranberries to a gentle boil and stir in 1 cup of sugar. Remove fruit when just softened – approximately 10 minutes of gentle boiling.
- Strain apples and return to apples to pot.
- Stir in 2 tablespoons cornstarch to apples.
- To make quinoa pecan crumble, combine quinoa flakes, pecans, vegan butter, sea salt, vanilla and non-dairy milk in food processor and pulse until evenly chopped. The texture should resemble that of coarse graham cracker pie crust.
- Spoon the apples into ramekins or baking dish, and top with the quinoa pecan crumble.
- Bake at 350 °F until top is toasty brown – approximately 10 minutes.
- Top each bowl with a dollop of vegan whipped cream or vegan ice cream, if desired, and serve.