Lunchbreak: Maple cranberry quinoa stuffed squash

Maple Cranberry Quinoa Stuffed Squash

Ingredients:

2 whole butternut squash, halved lengthwise, seeds removed

2 Tbs olive oil

3-1/2 Tbs Urban Accents Vermont Maple Grill DryGlaze

1 stick celery, diced

1 onion, diced

4 cups white mushrooms, diced

2 granny smith apples cored, peeled, and diced

1 cup dried cranberries, rehydrated in water and drained

1 1/2 cups I Heart Keenwah Toasted White Quinoa, cooked

sea salt and black pepper to taste

1/4 cup pecan halves, toasted (optional)

1 Tbs parsley, chopped (optional)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400F and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the butternut squashes in half and rub the cut side with olive oil. Sprinkle cut sides of squash with 2-1/2 Tbsp Urban Accents Vermont Grill DryGlaze. Bake for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and spoon out most of flesh into a bowl. While the squashes are baking, sauté celery, onion, mushrooms and 1 Tablespoon DryGlaze in olive oil for 5 minutes on medium heat. Combine the squash flesh with quinoa, cranberries and mushroom-onion-apple mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Refill the butternut squashes with mixture. Top with whole pecans and parsley, if desired.

Kale Salad with Maple Balsamic Dressing

Ingredients:

2 cups kale, ribs removed, chopped

2 cup mixed greens

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

1/4 cup I Heart Keenwah Toasted White Quinoa, cooked

Maple Candied Pecans

Ingredients:

1 cup pecans, whole

2 Tbs vegan butter, melted

1 Tbs Urban Accents Vermont Grill Dryglaze

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread pecans on top. In a small bowl, mix butter and Dryglaze. Pour over pecans and toss to coat well. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring halfway. Set aside to cool.

Maple Balsamic Dressing

Ingredients:

2 Tbs Urban Accents Vermont Grill Dryglaze

2 Tbs balsamic vinegar

1 Tbs extra-vigin olive oil

Directions:

Whisk all ingredients together well.

Salad

Toss kale and greens in a large serving bowl. Top with candied pecans and toasted quinoa. Drizzle with dressing just before serving. If serving to non-vegans, top with crumbled goat cheese.

Apple Pecan Quinoa Crumble

Mulled Cider Apple Filling

Ingredients:

1/2 gallon apple cider

3 Tbs Urban Accents Mulling Spices

1 cup sugar

8 apples cored, peeled, and sliced

1 cup fresh cranberries

2 Tbs corn starch

Quinoa Pecan Crumble

Ingredients:

1/2 cup I Heart Keenwah Toasted Quinoa Flakes, Unsweetened

1/2 cup raw pecans

1/2 cup vegan butter

pinch of flaky sea salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 Tbs non-dairy milk

Directions:

Prepare the cider as directed. For best flavor, allow to steep in refrigerator overnight. Strain. Core, peel, and slice the apples. Add apples and cranberries to a stockpot and cover with mulled cider. Add water to cover, if needed. Bring mulled cider, apples and cranberries to a gentle boil and stir in 1 cup of sugar. Remove fruit when just softened – approximately 10 minutes of gentle boiling. Strain apples and return to apples to pot. Stir in 2 Tablespoons cornstarch to apples. To make quinoa pecan crumble, combine quinoa flakes, pecans, vegan butter, sea salt, vanilla and non-dairy milk in food processor and pulse until evenly chopped. The texture should resemble that of coarse graham cracker pie crust. Spoon the apples into ramekins or baking dish, and top with the quinoa pecan crumble. Bake at 350F until top is toasty brown – approximately 10 minutes. Top each bowl with a dollop of vegan whipped cream or vegan ice cream, if desired, and serve.