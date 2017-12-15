Kenny Lattimore performs his holiday hit, “I Cry Holy”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"A Kenny Lattimore Christmas" is Kenny's First Ever Holiday album and was released in 2016. It features a blend of the classics like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and original Christmas songs like "Real Love This Christmas" an "I Cry Holy." It has become a perennial holiday favorite. He recently released his ninth studio album Vulnerable via Liger Enterprises / Sincere Soul Records. The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter enlisted "Love Me Back" producer, Dra-kkar Wesley to oversee the 10-track project that serves up several soulful tracks that prove real love songs never go out of style.

A Kenny Lattimore Christmas and Vulnerable are both available now. For more information, tour dates and cities please visit: http://kennylattimore.com