Kansas pit bull becomes state’s first police dog

A Kansas police department has employed the state’s first pit bull police dog.

The full-blooded, red nose dog named Kano was named after a character from “Mortal Combat” because of his unusual eye color and patches, the Wichita Eagle reported this week. Kano is trained to help the Stafford Police Department locate a host of drugs, including marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.

The pit bull helped police make a $7,500 marijuana bust on Monday, according to the Hutchinson News.

The dog’s handler realizes that some might be uneasy of a pit bull police dog. “Kano and I plan to get out there and help try to change the bad name that so many have given the Pit Bull,” Officer Mason Paden wrote in a Facebook post.

Kano completed an eight-week training program through Universal K9, a San Antonio, Texas organization that trains and saves dogs for law enforcement and veterans.