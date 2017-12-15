How to get Tickets to ‘Man of the People’ with Pat Tomasulo
For tickets to Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo click the link below:
- The show typically tapes on Fridays. Only the name provided at registration will be allowed to enter the station.
- NO walk-ups will be allowed into WGN.
- Government issued ID will be checked and need to match the registration.
- Audience check-in begins at 11:30am
- Must be checked in before 12:30pm. No exceptions.
- Taping concludes approximately at 3:30pm
Any ticketing questions should be directed to manofthepeopletickets@wgntv.com