How to get Tickets to ‘Man of the People’ with Pat Tomasulo

For tickets to Man of the People with Pat Tomasulo click the link below:

  • The show typically tapes on Fridays. Only the name provided at registration will be allowed to enter the station.
  • NO walk-ups will be allowed into WGN.
  • Government issued ID will be checked and need to match the registration.
  • Audience check-in begins at 11:30am
  • Must be checked in before 12:30pm. No exceptions.
  • Taping concludes approximately at 3:30pm

Any ticketing questions should be directed to  manofthepeopletickets@wgntv.com

Click here for Tickets FAQs.