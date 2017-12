Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A girl and her family are suing Riot Fest after she suffered injuries during a concert.

The girl says she was hurt after a man who was crowd-surfing during the Knuckle Puck concert was dropped.

The man landed on the girl's head and neck.

The suit claims there wasn't adequate security for the crowds at Douglas Park.

Her family is seeking more than $300,000 in damages from the festival, as well as the security firm in charge.