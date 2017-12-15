CPD Supt. updates on hiring, crime, and reforms

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police superintendent delivered on Friday an update on the strategy to hire more officers, reduce crime, and reform the CPD.

Supt. Eddie Johnson said the CPD completed its body camera expansion to every officer on a regular beat, one year ahead of schedule. He also noted the deployment of more than 7,000 body cameras was the largest of its kind in the U.S.

Supt. Johnson also pointed out, the CPD has hired more than 1,100 police officers in 2017.

He said data-driven technology has also dramatically reduced murders and shootings.