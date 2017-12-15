× Bulls Game Notes For Friday @ Milwaukee

* This is the first meeting between the Bulls and the Bucks in 2017-18. The teams have split their last six meetings in Milwaukee after Chicago had won the previous eight such contests.

* After losing 20 of their first 23 games this season, the Bulls have now won four in a row. Chicago is averaging 108.5 points per game on 47.9 percent shooting during this current win streak.

* Milwaukee allowed the Pelicans to shoot 56.3 percent from the field overall and 52.0 percent from three-point range in its loss to New Orleans on Wednesday. The Bucks are now 0-4 this season when their opponent shoots 50+ percent both overall and from behind the arc.

* Robin Lopez is shooting 54.1 (33/61) percent on shot attempts that are taken eight to 12 feet from the basket. That is the second-highest percentage in the NBA (Reggie Jackson (Det), .725) (minimum 50 FGA from 8-12 ft).

* Eric Bledsoe has had at least one steal in each of his last 13 games, while Justin Holiday has had 1+ steal in 11 consecutive games. Those are the second and third-longest active streaks in the NBA, respectively.

* Giannis Antetokounmpo has had 20 or more points in each of his last 17 games. The last Bucks’ player with a longer streak was Terry Cummings, who scored 20+ points in 20 consecutive games, November 27, 1984-January 5, 1985.