Bride accidentally poisons herself with her own bouquet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OMAHA, Neb. -- A bride in Nebraska poisoned herself with her own wedding bouquet.

Chrsitine Jo Miller picked wild flowers the night before her wedding. The flowers she picked turned out to be snow-on-the-mountain, which can cause serious allergic reactions.

The next morning, Miller had a painful rash and swollen eyes but still walked down the aisle.

She missed her reception, as she was rushed to the hospital.

Miller says the events of her wedding only brought her and her husband closer together.

“We spent more time together than we would have on our wedding day. In the ER, but still," Miller told the Omaha World-Herald.

After Miller's reaction cleared up, her wedding photographer scheduled another photo shoot where the couple recreated their wedding day.