Friday Forecaster: Arden Gutierrez, 3rd grader, Hawthorne Scholastic Academy
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s forecast