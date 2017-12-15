× 2 shot, including 13-year-old, on South Side

CHICAGO – Two people were shot, including a 13-year-old boy, this afternoon on Chicago’s South Side.

Police say the shooting occurred near 79th and Ashland.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A28-year-old man was also wounded and taken to the hospital. He is stable.

A CTA bus appears to be involved in the incident. It is unclear if the shooting took place on or near the bus. The CTA will only say there was “some type of disturbance involving an eastbound #79 bus.”

#CHICAGO (GRESHAM): Police activity (shooting) BLOCKS 79th St @ Ashland Ave // SB Ashland CLOSED @ 79th St. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/vBAMAoNc27 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) December 15, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.