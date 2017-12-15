1 killed after Union Pacific train strikes, drags car in Melrose Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE PARK, Ill. -- One person was killed when a Union Pacific freight train hit and dragged a car in Melrose Park.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Friday at 19th Ave. and Main in Melrose Park.

Firefighters say it appears the driver of the car attempted to go around the crossing gates before it was hit.

The Union Pacific train hit the car, and dragged it four blocks to 15th and Railroad Ave. in Maywood.

Two people were inside of the car at the time of the accident. The man behind the wheel was conscious when transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighters had to extricate a woman from the car. They say she was unresponsive when she was transported to the hospital -- where she was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.