Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toys collected from WGN’s annual toy drive were packed up and prepared to get to kids who need some holiday cheer.

Chance the Rapper joined us last Friday to collect the toys.

Volunteers worked from 5 a.m. at a warehouse in suburban River Grove.

The backpacks will be given out at the charity's "A Night at the Museum" event at the Field Museum on December 20th.