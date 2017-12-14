The Apollo Chorus of Chicago in the WGN Newsroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Apollo Chorus, founded in the aftermath of the Great Chicago Fire, is one of the most recognizable volunteer choral organizations in the United States. Its approximately 130 auditioned members include men and women of all ages, races, and backgrounds brought together by their love of music. The chorus has performed the masterworks of the choral repertoire, as well as new music from contemporary composers. The Apollo Chorus has performed at notable historic events, such as the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, the Century of Progress International Exposition, the opening of Medinah Temple, the opening of Orchestra Hall (Apollo was considered the official chorus of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra prior to the formation of the Chicago Symphony Chorus), the opening of Navy Pier, and the “Oprah Surprise Spectacular.” The Apollo Chorus continually strives to advance musically and to share the power, beauty, and majesty of choral music by presenting concerts for diverse communities throughout Chicago and beyond.

Apollo Chorus season subscriptions are also available for $120. To purchase tickets, Text Apollo to 90206, call (312) 427-5620 or visit www.apollochorus.org.

