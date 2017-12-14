Teen’s death ruled a homicide after body found in Gary industrial area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. -- The death of a Hammond teenager who went missing just over a week ago has been ruled a homicide after his body was discovered in an industrial area in Gary, IN.

The body of 17-year-old Dylan Morgan was discovered in Gary Wednesday, a week after he went missing from his parents' home in Hammond on December 6.

While the Lake County Medical Examiner’s Office made the homicide determination Thursday, they have not revealed any details about the cause of death or type of injury Morgan may have sustained. Police in Gary and Hammond are also not answering a lot of questions about their investigation beyond confirming that Morgan's death has been ruled a homicide.

The teen was found in a remote industrial area in Gary over the noon hour Wednesday, left in an area locals say is often used for illegal dumping. His body was found face-down in some weeds just off a closed stretch of dirt road.

Homicide detectives in Gary are handling the investigation, and looking for the public’s help, asking anyone who may have information to call 219-881-1214.