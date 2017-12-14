Rock n Roll McDonald’s to be remodeled, will lose the music theme

UNDATED: In this handout photo provided by PRNewsfoto, a rendering of McDonald's one-of-a-kind futuristic restaurant design which will be built on its Chicago flagship site at 600 N. Clark Street, currently the site of the "Rock 'N' Roll McDonald's" restaurant and is expected to open in April 2005 is seen. (Photo by PRNewsfoto via Getty Images)
CHICAGO — Chicago’s Rock n Roll McDonald’s will soon be known as just McDonald’s.
The Chicago Tribune reports the River North location will close next week for a major remodeling.
When it reopens in the spring, it will no longer have the rock and roll theme.
“Once reopened, the restaurant will offer a more modern interior, self-order kiosks and table service, all part of McDonald’s ‘experience of the future’ plan that aims to attract customers with an improved dining experience,” The Tribune reports.
