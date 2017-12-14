× Rock n Roll McDonald’s to be remodeled, will lose the music theme

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Rock n Roll McDonald’s will soon be known as just McDonald’s.

The Chicago Tribune reports the River North location will close next week for a major remodeling.

When it reopens in the spring, it will no longer have the rock and roll theme.

“Once reopened, the restaurant will offer a more modern interior, self-order kiosks and table service, all part of McDonald’s ‘experience of the future’ plan that aims to attract customers with an improved dining experience,” The Tribune reports.