Report: Cubs agree to deal with veteran reliever Steve Cishek

ORLANDO, Fla. – Another day, another reliever added to the Cubs revamped bullpen.
According to multiple reports, veteran right-hander Steve Cishek agreed to a two-year, $12 million to $14 million deal Thursday morning to come to the North Side, pending a physical.
Cishek put up some pretty impressive numbers last year with the Mariners and Rays, compiling a 2.01 ERA with 41 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP in 49 relief appearances.
The 31-year-old vet only recorded one save in 2017, but he’s racked up 120 more in his eight seasons in the big leagues.