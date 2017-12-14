Police sergeant charged with trying to kill son due in bond court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An Indian Head Park police sergeant appears in bond court Thursday, after he was charged with trying to kill his son.

Chicago police say Raymond Leuser shot his son in the stomach, arm and leg.

The shooting happened on the 6200 block of South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Leuser is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Sources told the Chicago Sun-Times that Leuser is an officer with the Indian Head Police department, and the victim is his son.

The department would only say the shooting is under investigation, and it did not comment on Leuser's employment status.

Leuser is the second-highest ranking member of the department which has 26 employees.