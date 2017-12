LAPORTE, IN– A house fire in the Northwest Indiana has killed one person.

Firefighters in Laporte were called to the fire just after 7am.

They saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home.

Inside, they discovered a man on the floor, about ten feet from the front door.

Paramedics tried but were unable to revive him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.