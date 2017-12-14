× Mom charged after healthy son had 13 major surgeries

DALLAS — A woman who records show took her 8-year-old son to Texas hospitals and pediatric centers more than 320 times has been arrested and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 34-year-old Kaylene Bowen-Wright remained in Dallas County jail Wednesday on $150,000 bond after her Dec. 6 arrest.

Child Protective Services says her son Christopher was seen 323 times at hospitals and pediatric centers in Dallas and Houston and underwent 13 major surgeries between 2009 and 2016 — despite not being sick.

Investigators say Bowen-Wright put Christopher on oxygen, had a feeding tube surgically inserted into his small intestine, and tried to get him a lung transplant.

She also reportedly took thousands of dollars in donations.

CPS removed him from Bowen-Wright’s care last month after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital where medical staff determined he didn’t have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.

Her attorney, public defender Christi Bustos, hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

Christopher’s father is now trying to get custody of him.