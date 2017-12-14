Midday Fix: Holiday cocktails

Posted 11:15 AM, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:32PM, December 14, 2017

David McDermott

Copper Still Martini Bar and Lounge
1961 Ridge Road
Homewood
(708) 960-0190
www.copperstillhomewood.com/

Events:
December 16
Miracle on Martin

For more information:

www.homesweethomewood.com

December 16
7:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Prohibition Party
Copper Still Martini Bar and Lounge

For tickets:

www.eventbrite.com/

Snow Cosmo

Ingredients:
2 oz CD Lemon Vodka
1 oz white cranberry juice
1/2 oz triple sec
splash of Lime Juice
sugar coated cranberry garnish

Directions:
Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.

Frostbite

Ingredients:
2 oz CD raspberry Vodka
1 oz lemonade
1/2 oz blue curacao
sugar rim

Directions:
Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.

Santa's Mule

Ingredients:
2 oz CD original vodka
1 oz red cranberry Juice
1/2 oz ginger beer

Directions:
Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.

Peppermint Bark

Ingredients:
2 oz torta bianca
1 oz CD chocolate mint vodka
1/2 oz peppermint bark syrup
candy cane garnish

Directions:
Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.