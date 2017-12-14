Midday Fix: Holiday cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

David McDermott

Copper Still Martini Bar and Lounge

1961 Ridge Road

Homewood

(708) 960-0190

www.copperstillhomewood.com/

Events:

December 16

Miracle on Martin

For more information:

www.homesweethomewood.com

7:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Prohibition Party

Copper Still Martini Bar and Lounge

For tickets:

www.eventbrite.com/

Snow Cosmo

Ingredients:

2 oz CD Lemon Vodka

1 oz white cranberry juice

1/2 oz triple sec

splash of Lime Juice

sugar coated cranberry garnish

Directions:

Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.

Frostbite

Ingredients:

2 oz CD raspberry Vodka

1 oz lemonade

1/2 oz blue curacao

sugar rim

Directions:

Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.

Santa's Mule

Ingredients:

2 oz CD original vodka

1 oz red cranberry Juice

1/2 oz ginger beer

Directions:

Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.

Peppermint Bark

Ingredients:

2 oz torta bianca

1 oz CD chocolate mint vodka

1/2 oz peppermint bark syrup

candy cane garnish

Directions:

Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.