Midday Fix: Holiday cocktails

David McDermott
Copper Still Martini Bar and Lounge
1961 Ridge Road
Homewood
(708) 960-0190
www.copperstillhomewood.com/
Events:
December 16
Miracle on Martin
For more information:
December 16
7:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Prohibition Party
Copper Still Martini Bar and Lounge
For tickets:
Snow Cosmo
Ingredients:
2 oz CD Lemon Vodka
1 oz white cranberry juice
1/2 oz triple sec
splash of Lime Juice
sugar coated cranberry garnish
Directions:
Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.
Frostbite
Ingredients:
2 oz CD raspberry Vodka
1 oz lemonade
1/2 oz blue curacao
sugar rim
Directions:
Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.
Santa's Mule
Ingredients:
2 oz CD original vodka
1 oz red cranberry Juice
1/2 oz ginger beer
Directions:
Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.
Peppermint Bark
Ingredients:
2 oz torta bianca
1 oz CD chocolate mint vodka
1/2 oz peppermint bark syrup
candy cane garnish
Directions:
Put ice in the shaker. Measure out ingredients and add to shaker. Shake. Strain into glass. Garnish.