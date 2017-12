Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Advice for caregivers on making sure your older relatives and loved ones are not experiencing holiday stress and burnout.

Amy Goyer, AARP

www.aarp.org

Simplify your holiday activities and focus on what is most meaningful

Warning Signs:

Piled up mail; unpaid or overpaid bills

Lack of housekeeping and home repairs

Change in personal appearance

Difficulties with driving and maintaining the car