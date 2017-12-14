Man shot and killed in parking lot of Target on the Southwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Target on the Southwest Side Thursday evening.

According to preliminary reports, a man was shot while attempting to rob another person in the parking lot of the Target near 33rd St. and Damen in the McKinley Park neighborhood around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Police are still on the scene and questioning witnesses. According to early reports, the would-be robbery victim had a concealed carry permit, and fired shots during the robbery attempt. The robber was struck multiple times and transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have also roped off a secondary scene nearby, but it's unclear how it is connected.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.