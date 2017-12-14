Lititz police respond to WGN anchor’s hilarious mispronunciation of Pennsylvania town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ, Penn. -- It appears that news of WGN-TV anchor Robin Baumgarten's blooper has made it all the way to the East Coast.

During the 9 a.m. hour of WGN Morning News Wednesday, the anchors were discussing some of the delightfully-named towns in Pennsylvania Dutch Country -- like Paradise, Penn. -- when Baumgarten said the first town in the list: Lititz. And she got the pronunciation very, very wrong. Laughter ensued on live TV, and the clip went viral.

Even the police department in Lititz saw the clip -- thanks to WGN's Pennsylvania sister station WPMT -- and tweeted this response: "Maybe @wgnnews should have followed us on Twitter!?!"

Maybe @wgnnews should have followed us on Twitter!?!

It's pronounced 'LIT-itz': WGN news anchor hilariously flubs Lancaster County town's name https://t.co/pQvx4OP7zd via @fox43 — Lititz Police (@LititzPolice) December 14, 2017

The WGN Morning News team responded to Lititz Police, daring them to try saying the Chicago street name "Goethe" (yeah, we don't know how to say it either.)