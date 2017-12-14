× Kane, Schmaltz lead Blackhawks past Jets 5-1 for 4th in row

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz each had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks extended their season-high winning streak to four games with a 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Tommy Wingels and Michal Kempny also scored for the Blackhawks (16-11-5). Corey Crawford made 27 saves in the first of five games this season between the Central Division foes.

Nikolaj Ehlers thwarted Crawford’s shutout bid when he scored a power-play goal at 5:35 of the third period. He has a goal in each of his past four games.

The loss ended Winnipeg’s string of seven straight wins at home.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets (18-9-5). Hellebuyck had been unbeaten in regulation at home this season (11-1-1).

Chicago led 3-0 after the first period and 4-0 after two. The Blackhawks scored on their first, second and fifth shots of the game.

Hinostroza teamed up on a 2-on-1 with Patrick Sharp to beat Hellebuyck at 1:50. It was Hinostroza’s fourth game and first point.

A turnover in Winnipeg’s end led to Wingels’ goal at 6:08 for the 2-0 lead.

Schmaltz then re-directed a point shot by Duncan Keith just more than four minutes later. Shots on goal favored Chicago 12-6 after the first.

Jets coach Paul Maurice shuffled his lines for the second period, but it didn’t help much.

Schmaltz grabbed a rebound and sent the puck across the front of the net to Kane, who had an open side to score his 12th goal of the season at 11:05.

Chicago led 23-14 in shots after two.

Schmaltz was sent to the penalty box for tripping early in the third and Ehlers wasted no time, scoring five seconds into the man advantage with a shot over Crawford’s blocker at 5:35.

Kempny’s slap shot sailed over Hellebuyck’s blocker less than three minutes later to restore the four-goal gap at 5-1.

Winnipeg forward Matt Hendricks had a goal disallowed a minute later as the referee ruled Crawford had the puck under his pad and Hendricks pushed it in.