Here's how to get a free $20 Starbuck card in Chicago this Friday

CHICAGO — Attention all Chicago-area Starbucks lovers — here’s your chance at an early Christmas gift!

Starbucks is giving out 50,000 $20 gift cards throughout the month of December as part of its “Project Give Good” initiative. On Friday, the company will give away 1,000 of those gift cards in downtown Chicago.

The gift cards will be handed out by members of Starbucks’ “Give Good” squad at 2 p.m. at the Christmas tree in Millennium Park (Michigan Ave. and Randolph St.) Just look for the people wearing red and green aprons!

First come, first serve, while supplies last.

For more details, go to Starbucks.com/givegood.