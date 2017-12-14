Friday’s cold replaced with milder air Saturday

A west to northwest wind will steer the last piece of cold air into our area Friday. Then with a wind shift to the southwest, readings will rise into the 40s Saturday, starting what looks like a string of 40-degree days that will run into at least the middle of next week. Forecast models indicate a shift of our upper-air flow pattern from the northwest to westerly, which will in turn change our source of air beginning Saturday from Canada to the mild Pacific northwest.

The unseasonably mild high pressure ridge over the U.S. and Canadian west coast all the way into Alaska persists. Alaska has experienced the warmest start to winter since records began there in the early 1900s, and we have been aware of California’s almost continual warm dry winds and subsequent extremely high forest fire threat.