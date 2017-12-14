Former top cop Garry McCarthy considering mayoral run in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mayor Rahm Emanuel may have fired Garry McCarthy, but the former police superintendent will not go quietly, as he considers running for mayor against his ex-boss Rahm Emanuel.

It's been a little more than two years since McCarthy was fired in the aftermath of the Laquan McDonald video release and subsequent firestorm. The former top cop says he's now being recruited to run for mayor - but won't say by whom.

An exploratory committee looking into whether McCarthy could run (and win) has been formed, and McCarthy admits he met recently with political consultant Joe Trippi in Chicago. The consultant is credited with helping get Doug Jones elected to the Alabama Senate seat over Roy Moore.

"We are raising money to do some serious polling to figure out where we are, which will help me make a decision," McCarthy said by phone. "The bottom line is I can't stand by to see what's going on in this city. It's not in my DNA."

McCarthy says the city's crime strategy has not been working since he left.

He said there has been an about 75 percent increase in murders since he was fired.

"The criminals are emboldened. The police are hamstrung. There is no plan," McCarthy said.

McCarthy has never held political office, but says he looks to another boss from his past, former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, and his performance-based government strategy for guidance.

Mayor Emanuel didn't answer questions about McCarthy's potential bid after an event Thursday afternoon.

Asked about whether Laquan McDonald could be his Achilles heel, McCarthy said if people "know the facts" it wouldn't, saying he wasn't involved with the investigation or subsequent settlement.

McCarthy said he will decide about whether he will run in late January or early February.