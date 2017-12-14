Cyclist killed in Humboldt Park hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that left a 46-year-old cyclist dead on the West Side Thursday night.

The victim was riding a bicycle near Avers and Augusta when he was struck and then dragged beneath a black SUV around 6 p.m. Thursday night. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators found the SUV abandoned in an alley blocks away from the scene of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest the vehicle may have been stolen.

Detectives have been working the neighborhood, trying to see if anyone saw or heard anything and Evidence techs are gathering what they can. Nearby blue light cameras and home security cameras may help with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.