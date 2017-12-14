× Child sex offender on probation after playing Santa Claus at holiday party

HUNTLEY, Ill. — A registered child sex offender has been put on probation after he dressed up as Santa Claus for a holiday party in Huntley.

Taylor Blaul posed for pictures and met with kids at an animal shelter’s holiday party last year.

He had been convicted in 2015 for sexually abusing a young boy.

The shelter’s management reportedly knew about Blaul’s criminal past when they asked him to play santa.

The shelter has not commented.