Child sex offender on probation after playing Santa Claus at holiday party
HUNTLEY, Ill. — A registered child sex offender has been put on probation after he dressed up as Santa Claus for a holiday party in Huntley.
Taylor Blaul posed for pictures and met with kids at an animal shelter’s holiday party last year.
He had been convicted in 2015 for sexually abusing a young boy.
The shelter’s management reportedly knew about Blaul’s criminal past when they asked him to play santa.
The shelter has not commented.