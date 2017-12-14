× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Winnipeg

* The Jets stopped a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Canucks on Monday. Winnipeg has now scored a power-play goal in an NHL-leading 15 games since the start of November.

* The Blackhawks won their season-high third game in a row with a 3-2 victory over the Panthers on Tuesday. Chicago has scored five of its nine goals in the third period during the three-game winning streak.

* Winnipeg won the first four meetings from Chicago last season before dropping the fifth and final matchup on February 10. The four wins equaled the total amount of wins the Jets had over the Blackhawks in 2014-15 and 2015-16 combined.

* Patrick Kane scored his first game-winning goal of the season just before the halfway point of overtime Tuesday against Florida. Kane played 30 games this season before scoring a game-winner, his longest drought to start a season since the first 59 games of his rookie year in 2007-08.

* Mathieu Perreault scored twice and added an assist in Monday’s win against Vancouver. It marked the first time Perreault recorded at least two goals and three points since netting four goals against Florida on January 13, 2015.

* Corey Crawford stopped 35 of 37 shots as he improved to 14-7-2 on the season with Tuesday’s win. It was the 11th time this season Crawford has posted a .940+ save percentage, tied for third in the NHL behind Frederik Andersen and Connor Hellebuyck with 12.fifth in shooting percentage at 10.7.