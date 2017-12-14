Adorable Chicago 4-year-old shows off karate moves on live TV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 4-year-old Chicago boy came on WGN Morning News to talk about his incredible reading skills, but he ended up showing off his karate moves instead!

Caleb, who has been reading since he was 3, read 100 books in one day. His dad streamed the reading spree on Facebook so Caleb's grandma could watch, and thousands of people tuned in!

Caleb really enjoyed seeing himself on camera, and made silly faces and showed off his muscles during the segment. He loves reading books about "Ninja Turtles," and decided to show off karate moves on live TV!

A cuter 4-year-old has never been seen! Check out the full segment in the player above.