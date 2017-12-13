WGN anchor’s mispronunciation of Pennsylvania Dutch Country town is cracking up everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Another day, another flub on Chicago's WGN Morning News.

During Wednesday's 9 a.m. newscast, anchor Robin Baumgarten was reading a story about delightfully named towns in Pennsylvania Dutch Country. It was a follow-up to a story WGN aired Tuesday about a Christmas Center in Paradise, Penn.

The first town name up in our list: Lititz. It's normally pronounced "lih-its," but that's not what Robin said. Not even close.

Her pronunciation drew laughs from co-anchors Paul Konrad and Larry Potash, with Larry quickly saying, "That's not right..."

The producer eventually corrected them, but not before they anchors had a few belly laughs on live TV.

