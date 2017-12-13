× USA Gymnastics bans Westmont coach for alleged sexual misconduct

WESTMONT, Ill. — A gymnastics coach in Westmont has been banned by USA Gymnastics, over allegations that he had sexual relations with an athlete.

Todd Gardiner ran the Illinois Gymnastics institute for 40 years until evidence of sexual misconduct surfaced.

No criminal charges were filed against Gardiner, and there has been no civil complaint.

But, Gardiner is now banned for life from coaching gymnastics, though he has the right to a hearing to try to restore his eligibility.