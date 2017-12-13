Tribune Broadcasting Names Todd Manley Station Manager of WGN Radio AM 720 Chicago

WGN-TV President/General Manager Paul Rennie Adds WGN Radio to His Oversight

CHICAGO – Larry Wert, President of Tribune Broadcasting, today announced several management changes at WGN Radio. Todd Manley, WGN Radio’s, Vice President of Content & Programming, will now add Station Manager to his title. In his expanded role, Manley will oversee the long-term strategy and day-to-day management of WGN Radio on all platforms.

Manley will report to Paul Rennie, President/General Manager of Chicago’s WGN-TV and CLTV, who will now add WGN Radio to his oversight. Rennie will continue to report to Larry Wert.

For over 90 years, WGN Radio has been the voice of Chicago. All content is live 24/7, offering 48 newscasts, 82 weather reports, 85 traffic updates and round-the-clock original programming daily. In 2013, Manley was named Vice President of Content for WGN Radio to oversee the radio station’s multi-media journalists, talk programming personalities, sports play-by-play, and the on-demand audio platform WGNplus. Under Manley’s leadership, WGN Radio has been named Station of the Year by the Illinois Broadcasters Association for the last four straight years (for a total of ten consecutive years.) Under Manley, WGN Radio has sustained 24/7 live and local programming, launched 11 hours of weekly content dedicated to business and innovation, increased its streaming audience 62%, and launched the in-house content agency DATS (Digital And Then Some).

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime and I look forward to working with Paul Rennie to innovate and grow Chicago’s Very Own, WGN Radio everywhere,” said Manley.

WGN continues to innovate with 1.8 million connections to the station’s stream each month and nearly 9 million podcast downloads via mobile audio platforms. This year, the station expanded its on-demand distribution to Amazon Echo users via WGN Radio Flash Briefings.

Said Rennie, “Chicago’s Very Own WGN Radio is truly an iconic station, I’m thrilled to be working with Todd and the talented team at WGN Radio.”

“Both Paul and Todd have worked well together, and this structure will further the synergy and streamline the productivity of our Chicago brands,” said Wert.

ABOUT WGN RADIO:

For more than 90 years, WGN Radio AM 720, the 2017 IBA Chicago Market Station of the Year, has been dedicated to being the #1 source of Chicagoland news, information, entertainment and sports. WGN Radio is the official broadcaster of the Chicago Blackhawks and Northwestern University. Listen at AM 720, online at wgnradio.com, on your WGN Radio app, AI smart devices, or TuneIn. Additional features, videos and blogs are available on the WGN Plus app. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/wgnradio and follow us on Twitter @WGNRadio.

ABOUT TRIBUNE MEDIA COMPANY:

Tribune is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching more than 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, whose reach is approaching 80 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 60 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM and the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information, please visit www.tribunemedia.com.