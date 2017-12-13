This Is The Kit performs “Moonshine Freeze”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Is The Kit

Tonight

Civic Opera House

20 North Wacker

civicoperahouse.com

thisisthekit.co.uk

This Is The Kit, the Paris-based group led by Kate Stables, supporting The National -- a 14-date run that sees the rising group playing their biggest North American venues to date. Beginning November 27th at Portland, OR's Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, the dates will lead them across the Midwest for a show at Chicago, IL's Civic Opera House, and then back to the East, including shows at Washington D.C.'s Anthem and Philadelphia, PA's Verizon Hall, Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. A full itinerary, including a recently announced headlining North American tour and a performance at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris, is listed below.

Named one of Rolling Stone's 'New Artists You Need To Know' alongside an Editors' Pick for the LP ("a songwriter with a gentle demeanor and a dangerous undertow"), This Is The Kit released their Rough Trade Records debut album Moonshine Freeze in July to wide acclaim, including praise from Pitchfork, The Lenny Letter, Drowned in Sound (9/10 stars), Paste (8/10 stars), The Guardian, Mojo, The Observer, and more.